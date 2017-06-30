2 guests at Rio got Legionnairesa disease, officials say

Two guests who stayed separately at the Rio in March and April contracted Legionnaires' disease, and testing of water at the resort came back positive for traces of the bacteria, according to the Southern Nevada Health District and Caesars Entertainment. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are relocating guests from rooms where remediation actions are being undertaken," said Richard Broome, executive vice president of public affairs and corporate communications of Caesars Entertainment, in a release.

