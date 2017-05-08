You Can Help 'Stamp Out Hunger' This Saturday
Food Bank of Northern Nevada is asking for the community's support on Saturday, May 13 as it joins the National Association of Letter Carriers for the 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive. Hosted each year by the National Association of Letter Carriers, Stamp Out Hunger is the largest single-day food drive in the country.
