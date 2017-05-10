Washoe County Schools Names NBA Community Partnership Award Winner

Nevada Builders Alliance has been chosen to receive one of three Outstanding Community Partnership Awards for 2016-17 by Washoe County School District's Signature Academies & Career and Technical Education during "Salute to Signatures & CTE," the program's annual showcase. "Nevada Builders Alliance has been an incredible partner with Washoe County School District, helping to promote opportunities in the building trades industry for all students, elementary through high school," Dana Ryan, director of Washoe County School District Signatures & CTE, said.

