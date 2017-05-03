War of words flares in Arizona over Lake Mead water

Hemenway Harbor at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto Officials in Arizona have reached an impasse on a multistate agreement aimed at storing more Colorado River water in Lake Mead, but Southern Nevada Water Authority chief John Entsminger said he is confident the deal will still get done.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.