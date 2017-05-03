War of words flares in Arizona over L...

War of words flares in Arizona over Lake Mead water

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Hemenway Harbor at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto Officials in Arizona have reached an impasse on a multistate agreement aimed at storing more Colorado River water in Lake Mead, but Southern Nevada Water Authority chief John Entsminger said he is confident the deal will still get done.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca... Tue Solarman 1
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Apr 28 1954--1954bunny 23
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr 27 okimar 3
Catherine Cortez Masto: Another Corporate Democrat Apr 25 Local 1
Democrats are in danger of losing a majority at... Apr 23 Nevada 1
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans Apr 13 Cordwainer Trout 17
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Apr 13 Al Davis 15
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,765,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC