Trump budget plan could lead to slaughter of thousands of wild horses
Trump budget plan could lead to slaughter of thousands of wild horses A White House budget plan would lift the restriction on selling wild horses and burros for slaughter. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2roNNeh A wild horse rears up on the rangeland outside Reno, Nev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|7 hr
|Flyboy
|20
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|May 31
|Sambo74
|26
|Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat
|May 21
|Local
|1
|Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv...
|May 20
|Grief Counselor
|3
|Earlier this week
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May 4
|Local
|1
|5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC