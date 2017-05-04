The Latest: Nevada Gov. Sandoval Opposes GOP Health Bill
Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval says he remains opposed to a GOP congressional plan to repeal or replace many provisions of the Affordable Care Act. The Republican governor said in a statement on Thursday that he will continue to work with Sen. Dean Heller on the issue of health care reform.
