Supporters of rancher Bundy build mock jail cell near prison

Dianna Doltar wears handcuffs and stands in a mock jail cell in protest outside of a Nevada prison facility Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Pahrump, Nev. Supporters of rancher Cliven Bundy and his sons are holding a protest outside a rural Nevada prison facility where defendants in a 2014 standoff with federal agents await trial in federal court in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.