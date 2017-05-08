'Solar gardens' should bloom in Nevada

Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

In November, Nevada's voters gave the Legislature a mandate with 72 percent support for the Energy Choice Initiative, ballot Question 3. Clearly, Nevada's families and businesses want energy options. In addition to reviving our state's rooftop solar industry, we will work to ensure that everyone, regardless of race, class or home ownership status, can benefit from Nevada's abundant sunshine.

