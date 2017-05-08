Rosen worries about how GOP health bill would hurt Nevadans
In an event with a coalition of local organizations that aim to end domestic and sexual violence in the state, U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen said she is "extremely disappointed" with the Republican-led efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. The House of Representatives last week passed a bill to interchange the ACA, or Obamacare, with the American Health Care Act championed by President Donald Trump's administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May 4
|Local
|1
|5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca...
|May 2
|Solarman
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Apr 28
|1954--1954bunny
|23
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|Catherine Cortez Masto: Another Corporate Democrat
|Apr 25
|Local
|1
|Democrats are in danger of losing a majority at...
|Apr 23
|Nevada
|1
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Apr 13
|Cordwainer Trout
|17
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC