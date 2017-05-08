Rosen worries about how GOP health bill would hurt Nevadans

In an event with a coalition of local organizations that aim to end domestic and sexual violence in the state, U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen said she is "extremely disappointed" with the Republican-led efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. The House of Representatives last week passed a bill to interchange the ACA, or Obamacare, with the American Health Care Act championed by President Donald Trump's administration.

