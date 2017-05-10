Rosen promotes STEM to bolster state's workforce

Getting youngsters started early on the STEM path is essential, according to U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., who spoke to a group of students in various science and technology majors at the College of Southern Nevada Henderson campus on Friday. Making it fun, especially with programs such as robotics clubs, is the best way to engage students as early as elementary school, Rosen said.

