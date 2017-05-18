'Remember their names': Fallen officers honored at annual police ceremony
Hundreds of Southern Nevada law enforcement officers, family and friends gather at Police Memorial Park to honor the 47 local law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Bagpipes sounded, officers saluted and guns fired in salute as about 50 fallen Southern Nevada law enforcement officers dating back as far as 1866 were honored Thursday night in the northeast valley.
