Police chief in Nevada put under internal investigation

Henderson Police Chief Patrick Moers has been put under an internal investigation after sending out mailers to local businesses promoting a foundation he had called the department's only authorized fundraising group. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Moers had sent the mailer from a foundation titled "Friends of the Henderson Police Department Foundation."

Chicago, IL

