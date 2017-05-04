Polar opposites: Sandoval, Amodei show best, worst of GOP on health care
It's unclear how many people might lose health care coverage under the version of the American Health Care Act that the House of Representatives foolishly passed on Thursday, and yet Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei voted for it, anyway. There was no Congressional Budget Office study of the measure.
