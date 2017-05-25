O.J. Simpson May Be Released From Pri...

O.J. Simpson May Be Released From Prison As Early As October

The 70-year-old former NFL star is up for parole in July, which if granted, would have him out by October. Simpson is serving a nine to 33-year sentence at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada for first degree kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a violent crime after authorities say he robbed several men at a Las Vegas casino hotel room in 2007.

