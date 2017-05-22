O.J. Simpson could be paroled in July

O.J. Simpson could be paroled in July

File photo of O. J. Simpson sitting in the Superior Court in Los Angeles on 8 Dec 1994. The former NFL star will be up for parole in July, the Nevada Department of Corrections said on Monday , although a date for the hearing has not yet been set.

Chicago, IL

