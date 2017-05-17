NRATV Falsely Claims Nevada Gun Safety Bill Will Allow An "Anti-Gun...

NRATV host Grant Stinchfield erroneously claimed that "anti-gunners out there could weaponize" a new gun violence prevention bill in Nevada in order to get law enforcement to confiscate their neighbors' legally owned firearms. The legislation in question , a type of protection order that allows temporary removal of firearms from certain "high-risk" individuals, actually allows only household members to file a report requesting the removal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Media Matters for America.