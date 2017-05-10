New York Makes Testing Self-Driving C...

New York Makes Testing Self-Driving Cars as Painful as Possible

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The New York Observer

New York has finally rolled out the red carpet for testing self-driving cars, but it's covering a bed of nails. Nevada enacted legislation permitting the testing of self-driving cars all the way back in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Earlier this week May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust May 4 Local 1
News 5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca... May 2 Solarman 1
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Apr 28 1954--1954bunny 23
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr 27 okimar 3
Catherine Cortez Masto: Another Corporate Democrat Apr 25 Local 1
Democrats are in danger of losing a majority at... Apr 23 Nevada 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,052 • Total comments across all topics: 280,975,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC