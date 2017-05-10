New York Makes Testing Self-Driving Cars as Painful as Possible
New York has finally rolled out the red carpet for testing self-driving cars, but it's covering a bed of nails. Nevada enacted legislation permitting the testing of self-driving cars all the way back in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Earlier this week
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May 4
|Local
|1
|5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca...
|May 2
|Solarman
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Apr 28
|1954--1954bunny
|23
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|Catherine Cortez Masto: Another Corporate Democrat
|Apr 25
|Local
|1
|Democrats are in danger of losing a majority at...
|Apr 23
|Nevada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC