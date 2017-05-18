Nevada's Representatives Weigh in on Comey Controversy
With the storm surrounding FBI Director James Comey's firing brewing in Washington, D.C., Nevada's representatives are choosing to wait and see what happens. "I think the DOJ is compromised, from Jeff Sessions all the way down," Cortez Masto said.
