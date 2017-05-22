Nevada's Green Rush: From Vote to Pot Sales in Record Time
Recreational marijuana sellers will be open for business on July 1-blazing speed when it comes to states' post-election legalization efforts. How did the home of Sin City do it? That's not high -perbole, either.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|22 hr
|Tammy
|25
|Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat
|Sun
|Local
|1
|Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv...
|Sat
|Grief Counselor
|3
|Earlier this week
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May 4
|Local
|1
|5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca...
|May 2
|Solarman
|1
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC