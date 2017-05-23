Nevada to allow young soldiers to carry concealed weapons
Nevada is lowering the age requirement for permits to carry concealed weapons to 18 for active-duty soldiers and honorably discharged veterans. The special exemption for young military members and veterans takes effect immediately under the bill Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval signed into law on Monday.
