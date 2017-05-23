Nevada to allow young soldiers to car...

Nevada to allow young soldiers to carry concealed weapons

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Nevada is lowering the age requirement for permits to carry concealed weapons to 18 for active-duty soldiers and honorably discharged veterans. The special exemption for young military members and veterans takes effect immediately under the bill Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval signed into law on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Sun Tammy 25
Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat Sun Local 1
News Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv... May 20 Grief Counselor 3
Earlier this week May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust May 4 Local 1
News 5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca... May 2 Solarman 1
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr 27 okimar 3
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,356 • Total comments across all topics: 281,227,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC