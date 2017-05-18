Nevada Senate Passes Insulin-Price Bill Tough on Drugmakers
Nevada state senators have passed a proposal aiming to force pharmaceutical companies to disclose how they set insulin prices. Sen. Yvanna Cancela's bill would require drugmakers to annually publish the list prices they set and profits they make on insulin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv...
|6 hr
|Grief Counselor
|3
|Earlier this week
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May 4
|Local
|1
|5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca...
|May 2
|Solarman
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Apr 28
|1954--1954bunny
|23
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|Catherine Cortez Masto: Another Corporate Democrat
|Apr 25
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC