Nevada Senate Launches Review of Alleged Sex Harassment

An investigation of alleged sexual harassment lodged against a longtime state lawmaker, continuing state budget talks and bills addressing rights for crime victims and juvenile offenders will all be in the spotlight at the Nevada Legislature this week. The spokesman for Nevada's Senate Democratic caucus said an independent investigator is looking into an allegation of sexual harassment lodged recently against Las Vegas Sen. Mark Manendo.

