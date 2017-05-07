Nevada Senate Launches Review of Alleged Sex Harassment
An investigation of alleged sexual harassment lodged against a longtime state lawmaker, continuing state budget talks and bills addressing rights for crime victims and juvenile offenders will all be in the spotlight at the Nevada Legislature this week. The spokesman for Nevada's Senate Democratic caucus said an independent investigator is looking into an allegation of sexual harassment lodged recently against Las Vegas Sen. Mark Manendo.
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May 4
|Local
|1
|5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca...
|May 2
|Solarman
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Apr 28
|1954--1954bunny
|23
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|Catherine Cortez Masto: Another Corporate Democrat
|Apr 25
|Local
|1
|Democrats are in danger of losing a majority at...
|Apr 23
|Nevada
|1
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Apr 13
|Cordwainer Trout
|17
