Nevada Senate launches review of alleged sex harassment
In this May 14, 2013, file photo, Nevada state Sen. Mark Manendo, D-Las Vegas, sits in a committee meeting at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev. The spokesman for Nevada's Senate Democratic caucus said an independent investigator is looking into an allegation of sexual harassment lodged against Manendo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May 4
|Local
|1
|5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca...
|May 2
|Solarman
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Apr 28
|1954--1954bunny
|23
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|Catherine Cortez Masto: Another Corporate Democrat
|Apr 25
|Local
|1
|Democrats are in danger of losing a majority at...
|Apr 23
|Nevada
|1
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Apr 13
|Cordwainer Trout
|17
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC