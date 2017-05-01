Nevada Senate inducts 2 former members into hall of fame

Nevada Assemblywoman Debbie Smith, D-Sparks, chair of Assembly Ways and Means Committee, discusses on Saturday, June 4, 2011, the $6.2 billion bill that is meant to fund the state government for the next two years. The Senate delegation from right to left, Sen. Maurice Washington, R-Sparks, Sen. Bernice Mathews, D-Sparks, and Sen. Mike McGinness, R-Las Vegas, wait to enter the Assembly Chambers on Friday, June 27, 2008, during the 24th special session of the Nevada Legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.