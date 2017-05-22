Nevada Public Utilities Commissioner ...

Nevada Public Utilities Commissioner Resigns From Post

Nevada Public Utilities Commissioner Paul Thomsen has resigned from his position. His late official day was on Monday, May 15th.

Chicago, IL

