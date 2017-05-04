Nevada Legislature urged to restore film tax credits
Movie producers, elected officials, union, tourism and casino representatives urged lawmakers Thursday to revive Nevada's film tax credits, a program that was gutted three years ago shortly after its creation. Assembly Bill 492 would provide $10 million annually in transferrable tax credits to companies that make film, television or other media productions.
