Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conversion Therapy

Nevada has just become the eighth state to officially ban "conversion therapy," a harmful, discredited practice that purports to change a person's sexuality. According to the Associated Press, Nevada governor Brian Sandoval signed a bill into law on Wednesday that outlaws licensed therapists from attempting to "cure" someone's sexuality.

