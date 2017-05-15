Nevada Joins Handful Of States With S...

Nevada Joins Handful Of States With Spans Of 80 mph Driving

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

Of all the things you can do legally in Nevada, but not most other places, driving 80 mph lately hasn't been one of them. That changed this week when new speed-limit signs started popping up in place of 75 mph markers on a stretch of the state's main east-west highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Earlier this week May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust May 4 Local 1
News 5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca... May 2 Solarman 1
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Apr 28 1954--1954bunny 23
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr 27 okimar 3
Catherine Cortez Masto: Another Corporate Democrat Apr 25 Local 1
Democrats are in danger of losing a majority at... Apr 23 Nevada 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,038 • Total comments across all topics: 281,071,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC