Nevada joins handful of states with spans of 80 mph driving
Of all the things you can do legally in Nevada but not most other places, driving 80 mph lately hasn't been one of them. That changed this week when new speed-limit signs started popping up in place of 75 mph markers on a stretch of the state's main east-west highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Earlier this week
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May 4
|Local
|1
|5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca...
|May 2
|Solarman
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Apr 28
|1954--1954bunny
|23
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|Catherine Cortez Masto: Another Corporate Democrat
|Apr 25
|Local
|1
|Democrats are in danger of losing a majority at...
|Apr 23
|Nevada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC