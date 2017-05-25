Nevada is close to passing a landmark bill to tackle high drug prices
The state of Nevada is taking a new approach to tackling the rising price of prescription drugs with a new bill. The bill, introduced in March by state Senator Yvanna Cancela, has faced opposition from lobbyists and nonprofit patient groups that disagree with the bill's approach to reining in prescription drug spending.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|6 hr
|Well Well
|17
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|May 21
|Tammy
|25
|Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat
|May 21
|Local
|1
|Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv...
|May 20
|Grief Counselor
|3
|Earlier this week
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May 4
|Local
|1
|5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca...
|May 2
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC