Nevada Gov. Signs Bill to Protect LGBT Youth From Abusive Conversion Therapy

Nevada has become the 10th state or jurisdiction to ban the abusive practice of subjecting LGBT youth to conversion therapy since Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval signed Senate Bill 201 into law Wednesday, according to a press release from the Human Rights Campaign. "No child should be put through the dangerous and inhumane practice of conversion therapy," said HRC president Chad Griffin in a statement.

