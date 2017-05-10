Nevada expands free parks passes for elementary students

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval stamps a state parks passport for Assemblyman Steve Yeager, top left, before signing Yeager's Assembly Bill 385 into law at Mormon Station State Historic Park in Genoa, Nev., on Friday, May 12, 2017. Under the law, Nevada students ages 9-11 can play at state parks for free beginning in July.

