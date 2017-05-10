Nevada congresswoman: IRS should hike...

Nevada congresswoman: IRS should hike jackpot tax threshold

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

A congresswoman whose district includes the Las Vegas Strip says the IRS should quadruple the reporting threshold for casino customer winnings from slot machines and bingo. Democratic U.S. Rep. Dina Titus this week sent a letter to IRS Commissioner John Koskinen suggesting the rule change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Earlier this week 10 hr Mark Rosenkranz 1
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust May 4 Local 1
News 5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca... May 2 Solarman 1
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Apr 28 1954--1954bunny 23
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr 27 okimar 3
Catherine Cortez Masto: Another Corporate Democrat Apr 25 Local 1
Democrats are in danger of losing a majority at... Apr 23 Nevada 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,096 • Total comments across all topics: 280,921,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC