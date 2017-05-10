Nevada Announces Over $125 Million in Infrastructure Investments...
Comstock Mining Inc. announced today that the Nevada Department of Transportation commenced construction on a roundabout at the intersection of USA Parkway and U.S. 50; in the immediate vicinity of the Company's recently site certified and shovel-ready, 98-acre Comstock Industrial Site in Silver Springs, Nevada. According to NDOT, the USA Parkway extension to U.S. 50 is a $75.9 million project.
