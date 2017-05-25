Net gain
The Nevada Assembly voted 38-2-2 for Assembly Bill 405, which establishes a net metering adjustment charge to reimburse rooftop-customers for excess solar at 95 percent of the retail rate, to a 6 percent threshold. Previously, solar users were reimbursed at the full retail rate, so this comes near to restoring them to their previous status.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|3 hr
|Well Well
|17
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|May 21
|Tammy
|25
|Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat
|May 21
|Local
|1
|Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv...
|May 20
|Grief Counselor
|3
|Earlier this week
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May 4
|Local
|1
|5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca...
|May 2
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC