Net gain

Net gain

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NewsReview.com

The Nevada Assembly voted 38-2-2 for Assembly Bill 405, which establishes a net metering adjustment charge to reimburse rooftop-customers for excess solar at 95 percent of the retail rate, to a 6 percent threshold. Previously, solar users were reimbursed at the full retail rate, so this comes near to restoring them to their previous status.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk 3 hr Well Well 17
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) May 21 Tammy 25
Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat May 21 Local 1
News Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv... May 20 Grief Counselor 3
Earlier this week May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust May 4 Local 1
News 5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca... May 2 Solarman 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,476 • Total comments across all topics: 281,277,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC