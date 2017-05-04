NDOT to Close Portion of Rock Blvd/Galletti Way for Glendale Ave. Reconstruction
Traffic closures will begin May 8 on Rock Boulevard and Galletti Way at Glendale Avenue as part of the Nevada Department of Transportation's Glendale Avenue reconstruction project. Traffic will be able to travel on Glendale Avenue through the Rock Boulevard and Galletti Way intersections in both directions.
