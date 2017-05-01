NDOT Announces Lane Closures on Kingsbury Grade
Drivers will see minor travel delays on Kingsbury Grade through June as the Nevada Department of Transportation removes debris from eroded roadside slopes and drainages. Between May 1 and June 30, drivers should anticipate travel delays Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Carson Valley side of the highway between the summit and junction with State Route 206.
