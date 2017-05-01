More jobs boost economic forecast for Nevada legislative budget
It was Christmas in May in the Nevada Legislative Building on Monday as a panel of fiscal experts determined that state tax revenues will be higher than projected in December to the tune of about $96 million. It was not as much as state lawmakers would have liked, but it is the first time in years that there may be additional money to spend on their priorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Apr 28
|1954--1954bunny
|23
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|Catherine Cortez Masto: Another Corporate Democrat
|Apr 25
|Local
|1
|Democrats are in danger of losing a majority at...
|Apr 23
|Nevada
|1
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Apr 13
|Cordwainer Trout
|17
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Apr 13
|Al Davis
|15
|Drought, demand push Nevada toward stricter wel...
|Apr 13
|Beware of Phonies
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC