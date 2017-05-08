More

May is National 'Law Enforcement Memorial Month' and Saturday local bikers rode from the James D. Hoff Peace Memorial at Idlewild Park to the Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Carson City to remember all the fallen officers in Nevada. This was the fourth year that the Blue Knights Nevada II has held this event, but the first year that they have started at the Hoff Memorial, "We want to honor those that have fallen and given the ultimate sacrifice for the citizens of Nevada and we want to make sure that these memorials stand proud for them," explained Vice President of Blue Knights Nevada II, Dan Gilbert.

