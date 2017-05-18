Money panel OKs out-of-state transfer of 200 Nevada inmates

A joint legislative subcommittee Thursday rejected a new proposal to double the number of inmates Nevada will send to out-of-state prisons because of a looming bed shortage. The public safety subcommittee of the Assembly Ways and Means and Senate Finance panels instead approved Gov. Brian Sandoval's initial request for $12.4 million to send 200 "high-risk" inmates out-of-state.

