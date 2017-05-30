McConnell: CBO Trumpcare score just a 'procedural step' for Senate to start work on the big tax cuts
MSNBC executives plan to cancel Lawrence O'Donnell highly-rated prime time television show "The Last Word" after his contract... House Speaker Paul Ryan can now send Zombie Trumpcare over to the Senate, three weeks after it was passed without a Congressional Budget Office score. Now that the score is in, it meets the requirements for budget reconciliation for the Senate to take it.
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|7 hr
|Flyboy
|20
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|May 31
|Sambo74
|26
|Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat
|May 21
|Local
|1
|Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv...
|May 20
|Grief Counselor
|3
|Earlier this week
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May 4
|Local
|1
|5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
