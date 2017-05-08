Marijuana dispensaries may begin recreational sales in Nevada starting July 1: Report
Marijuana dispensaries may start selling recreational weed within Nevada as soon as July 1, the state tax board voted Monday, six months earlier than previously expected. While Nevadans voted last November in favor of legalizing marijuana, lawmakers aren't expected to draft rules governing the state's recreational weed program until January 2018.
