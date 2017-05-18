Left Foot Forward
Cruel. Devastating. Unconscionable. The new Affordable Health Care Act squeaked through the House of Representatives in early May, inspiring plenty of ugly adjectives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Earlier this week
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May 4
|Local
|1
|5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca...
|May 2
|Solarman
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Apr 28
|1954--1954bunny
|23
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|Catherine Cortez Masto: Another Corporate Democrat
|Apr 25
|Local
|1
|Democrats are in danger of losing a majority at...
|Apr 23
|Nevada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC