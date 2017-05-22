Las Vegas Stadium Authority OKs budget
Steve Hill, Chairman of The Las Vegas Stadium Authority, speaks during a meeting to finalize plans for a $1.9 billion stadium for the Oakland Raiders, Thursday March 9, 2017. With its heavy lifting done on the Raiders stadium lease, the Las Vegas Stadium Authority attended to procedure this morning, unanimously approving its budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
