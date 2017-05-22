Las Vegas Stadium Authority OKs budget

Las Vegas Stadium Authority OKs budget

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Steve Hill, Chairman of The Las Vegas Stadium Authority, speaks during a meeting to finalize plans for a $1.9 billion stadium for the Oakland Raiders, Thursday March 9, 2017. With its heavy lifting done on the Raiders stadium lease, the Las Vegas Stadium Authority attended to procedure this morning, unanimously approving its budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Sun Tammy 25
Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat Sun Local 1
News Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv... May 20 Grief Counselor 3
Earlier this week May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust May 4 Local 1
News 5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca... May 2 Solarman 1
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr 27 okimar 3
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,611 • Total comments across all topics: 281,212,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC