Key Spaghetti Bowl ramp reopens Tuesday

Traffic flows smoothly on the first morning of The Big Squeeze lane closures related to Project Neon a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. With Project Neon about 33 percent complete, the next milestone in the multiyear project is set to occur Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.