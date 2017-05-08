If only more Republican leaders were like our governor
During his recent trip to Washington, D.C., Gov. Brian Sandoval showed why the Republican Party should encourage him to come back for an extended stay. Sandoval went to the nation's capital in an awkward position, as a moderate and results-oriented governor meeting with Cabinet members of a hard-line extremist presidential administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May 4
|Local
|1
|5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca...
|May 2
|Solarman
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Apr 28
|1954--1954bunny
|23
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|Catherine Cortez Masto: Another Corporate Democrat
|Apr 25
|Local
|1
|Democrats are in danger of losing a majority at...
|Apr 23
|Nevada
|1
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Apr 13
|Cordwainer Trout
|17
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC