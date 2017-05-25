HomeAid Southern Nevadaa s Back to Sc...

HomeAid Southern Nevadaa s Back to School Success Drive Benefits Project 150

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Nevada Business Journal

HomeAid Southern Nevada will host its month-long Back to School Success Drive from June 26 through July 31, collecting school supplies and personal hygiene items for Project 150, a local nonprofit that helps homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nevada Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk 3 hr Well Well 17
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) May 21 Tammy 25
Ruben Kihuen: Another Corporate Democrat May 21 Local 1
News Nevada Just Became The Latest State To Ban Conv... May 20 Grief Counselor 3
Earlier this week May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust May 4 Local 1
News 5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca... May 2 Solarman 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,476 • Total comments across all topics: 281,277,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC