Governor Sandoval Signs 12 Bills on T...

Governor Sandoval Signs 12 Bills on Thursday

16 hrs ago

Governor Brian Sandoval signed 12 bills into law on Thursday including a statewide broadband modernization effort, an act requiring bodycams on most law enforcement officers, and a bill to make it easier to transition to State service from internship and student programs. Governor Sandoval also vetoed seven measures.

