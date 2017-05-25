Governor Sandoval Signs 12 Bills on Thursday
Governor Brian Sandoval signed 12 bills into law on Thursday including a statewide broadband modernization effort, an act requiring bodycams on most law enforcement officers, and a bill to make it easier to transition to State service from internship and student programs. Governor Sandoval also vetoed seven measures.
