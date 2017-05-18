Governor reappoints gaming commissioners Fuetsch and Moran
Governor Brian Sandoval reappointed Deborah J. Fuetsch and John T. Moran, Jr. Saturday to the five-member Nevada Gaming Commission, which has the final say on gaming licenses and gaming regulation and approves people for entry into Nevada's infamous black book. According to the Gaming Commission website, Moran was first appointed to the commission in 2004 by then Governor Kenny Guinn.
