Dean Heller GOP senators knock Trump's budget proposal House panel beefs up tax staff A lifeboat for flood insurance: Roll back out-of-date government 'safety net' MORE , the most vulnerable GOP senator up for reelection in 2018, blasted Trump's fiscal year 2018 budget as "anti-Nevada." "From slashing funding for important public lands programs to its renewed effort to revive the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository, the President's budget request contains several anti-Nevada provisions," he said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.